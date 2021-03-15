SRB Corp Invests $821,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $214.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

