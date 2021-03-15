Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $23.55 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,554,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.12% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $113.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

