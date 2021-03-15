Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

