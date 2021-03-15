Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $20.43 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,016.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 444,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 404,328 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $46.66 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

