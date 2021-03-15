Compass Group LLC Purchases 11,448 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. GeoPark comprises approximately 19.2% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GeoPark worth $78,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.22. 329,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,052. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

