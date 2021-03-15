Compass Group LLC Sells 631,348 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compass Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 631,348 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

