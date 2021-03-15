Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.7% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 102.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 128,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 4,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

