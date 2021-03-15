Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Buys 621,286 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,286 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 4.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $55,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FirstEnergy by 31.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.12. 28,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,594. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

