Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $19.78 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $129.88. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,224. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

