Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173,952 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466,455. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

