Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €585.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €592.00 ($696.47).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €9.20 ($10.82) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €596.40 ($701.65). The company had a trading volume of 239,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is €543.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €563.96. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

