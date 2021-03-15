Morgan Stanley Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $50.67

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $50.67 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,690. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,785,596. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

