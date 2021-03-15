NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

