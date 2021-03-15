Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cormark to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,704. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

