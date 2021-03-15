Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

VEEV stock opened at $257.77 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.38 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,674 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

