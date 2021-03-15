Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.69. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of -812.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

