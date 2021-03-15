Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 770 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.70. 29,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

