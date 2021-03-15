Vista Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.13 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

