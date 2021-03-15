McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.