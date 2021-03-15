Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

