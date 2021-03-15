STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

