Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

