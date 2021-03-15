Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
NYSE SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
