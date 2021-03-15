Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum comprises approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 357,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 294,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $124.25 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.