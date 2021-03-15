KeeperDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $337.46 or 0.00593650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $2.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00453393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00061899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.