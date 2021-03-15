Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $214.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

