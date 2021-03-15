3,677 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,964,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 549,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.84 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

