3,677 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,964,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 549,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TJX opened at $66.84 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.
TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.
In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
