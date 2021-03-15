Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,865 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

