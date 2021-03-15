Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.24. Renren shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

