908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $54.29 on Monday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

