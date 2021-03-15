First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 42.2% in February

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 11th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

