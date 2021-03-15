SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 5,900 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SRB Corp bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.83 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $164.30. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

