ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

