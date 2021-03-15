SRB Corp Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SRB Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

