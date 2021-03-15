Truist Downgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.