Truist Downgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.
NYSE BXP opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
