Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

