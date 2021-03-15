Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,216 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

SSB stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

