Short Interest in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Rises By 45.7%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $833.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

