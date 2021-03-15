Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

NYSE TMO opened at $450.49 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

