Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.65 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

