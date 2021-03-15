Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 4,264 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $345.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

