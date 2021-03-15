SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 3,935 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. VeriSign comprises about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VRSN opened at $188.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $8,213,472. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

