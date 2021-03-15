Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 727,020 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Meredith worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Meredith by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meredith by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $36.96 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

