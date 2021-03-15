Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $570,745.57 and approximately $51,478.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,333,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

