Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Reaches $21,984.24

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $21,984.24 and approximately $103,760.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.