Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $716.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.00 million and the lowest is $699.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $750.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.10 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.