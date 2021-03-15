AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
