19,470 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COG opened at $18.80 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

