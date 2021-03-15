BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BESIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

