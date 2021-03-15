Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Keysight Technologies worth $109,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 125,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

